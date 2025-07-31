Meghan Markle 'increasingly paranoid' about King Charles' THIS move

King Charles can 'order' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to divorce?

Meghan Markle is worried that King Charles may follow in the late Queen Elizabeth’s footsteps to bring Prince Harry back.

As reported by RadarOnline sources have revealed that the Duchess of Sussex believes the palace is trying to come between her and the Duke of Sussex.

The insiders claimed that Meghan fears Charles will use divorce as “bribery card.”

“She firmly believes the royals are scheming to drive a wedge between her and Harry,” they added.

Referring to what Queen Elizabeth did when orchestrating the divorce of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, the sources close to the former Suits star revealed that she believes this might happen to her and Harry as well.

“Meghan knows it's wise for them to rebuild ties with the royals, but the pace of it all has left her rattled. She feels like things are slipping out of her hands, especially now that Harry's calling the shots without checking in with her the way he once did,” the source said.

Adding, “She's afraid the royals are trying to win Harry back while sidelining her in the process. She's made it clear to him that he has to respect their partnership and not shut her out of these decisions.”

This comes after the younger brother of Prince William has publicly expressed his desire to reconcile. Moreover, he is said to have offered his official engagements diary to Charles so their future engagements don’t coincide.

“Harry's stepped up to handle the talks himself, partly because he knows Meghan, despite his love for her, can be perceived as confrontational. But this whole situation is way outside her comfort zone, and she's increasingly paranoid the royals are working to break them up,” the insider claimed.

The sources shared of the Duchess of Sussex, “She's clinging to the hope that this doesn't backfire and end with them manipulating him to turn on her,” adding, “As the reconciliation process moves forward, parallels to the Queen's direct and uncompromising letter to Charles and Diana loom large.”

“With old wounds still fresh, Meghan's anxiety centers on whether history might repeat itself – and whether her partnership may once again be deemed expendable in service of royal repair,” they noted.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in 2018 and they left the royal family in 2020.