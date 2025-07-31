Prince William wins hearts with bold new move

Prince William makes bold move to end youth homelessness

Prince William, the Prince of Wales has made a bold move to end homelessness in London.

The eldest son of King Charles announced a new housing initiative in Lambeth, South London.

As part of his five-year Homewards project, William announced the development of 16 new independent living apartments aimed at helping young people aged 18 to 25 transition out of homelessness.

Notably, the homes are developed in collaboration with the Duchy of Cornwall and Centrepoint, which is a charity William has long supported.

Centrepoint CEO Seyi Obakin said in the statement, "Centrepoint is committed to ending youth homelessness in the U.K., and we know that can only be achieved through collaborative effort."

Adding, "By linking rent to individual income levels, this Innovative Housing Project offers more than shelter — it offers young people the stepping stone they need to pursue their careers, build financial resilience, and transition out of homelessness for good."

"Through this project, we will demonstrate the effectiveness of this housing model and, hopefully, inspire similar solutions across the country," the statement concluded.

With this move, Prince William has made tackling youth homelessness a key royal priority.

Praising the Prince of Wales, former Prime Minister Gordon Brown said, "I think he’s changing people’s view of homelessness and what can be done about it."

"Remember, his mother changed people’s views on AIDS, his mother changed people’s views on landmines, and I think he’s changing people’s view that you’ve got to think of a homeless person as an individual who has potential — who if given the proper chance, can actually make something of their lives and not as someone to be discounted as a down-and-out," he added.