Meghan Markle moving content to ‘most watched thing on planet'

Meghan Markle wants to save her deal with Netflix

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

July 31, 2025

 
Meghan Markle has been given a key tip to save her deal with Netflix.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently working on her lifestyle brand ‘As Ever,’ is urged to get her brand across with key move.

Nick Ede, a brand and culture expert, told Newsweek: "What a lot of studios do is something called a first look deal, where she gets to come up with her ideas and they get the first look. Which means they have that almost exclusivity and there's a little bit of a relationship between the two parties.”

He added: “It's really important for her to get her brand across and with As Ever, it was the perfect way to have the two together but we know that social media can be really great too. She might go and do a YouTube series and YouTube is the most watched thing on the planet.”

He continued: “There are other avenues for her but from an optics point of view and a success point of view, I suspect she would want to be in a renewed relationship with Netflix because they have powered her and her husband in massive way over the last five years."

