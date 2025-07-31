Meghan Markle, Prince Harry show ‘early indicators' of separation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are no longer on the same wavelength, says an expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who re currently working on their separate brands, are no longer synchronised.

Senior Private Investigator at Private Investigations UK John Eastham, who told Express.co.uk: “Frequent solo engagements—especially high-profile ones—are one of the earliest indicators that two people are no longer synchronised.”

Earlier, Pauline Maclaran, professor of marketing and consumer research at Royal Holloway, told the BBC: "They seem to have separated their brands.”

She continued: "I think it's likely to be much more successful because I think the two of them together weren't really getting any strong recognition."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.