Meghan Markle makes surprising 'As Ever' announcement

Meghan Markle confirms new Rose launch

Meghan Markle has surprised fans with a major announcement.

While the Duchess of Sussex’s first As Ever wine, a 2023 Napa Valley Rosé, quickly sold out, she announced that a 2024 Napa Valley Rosé is set to restock soon.

The newsletter read, “We hope you've been having a beautiful summer — enjoying the adventure of travel or the calm of home, finding beauty in the little things, and perhaps trying something new.”

It continued, “This affirmed all of the love, time and effort our team, and our founder, poured into curating this blend to evoke the sun drenched spirit of Napa Valley, and the breathtaking tenor of the California Coast.”

It further read, “Thank you for filling our cup. Now it's time for us to fill your glass! We are pleased to share that our 2024 Napa Valley Rosé will be available for purchase next week.”

“It marries the same harmony of notes from our first blend and creates an elegant medley of delicate yet memorable flavor. You'll want to clink glasses with friends as the sun sets, toasting to a summer of joy. Barefoot or in sandals, dressed up or dressed down, this rosé may become your favorite accessory for alfresco lunches and dinners at dusk.”

Concluding with, “Cheers, the As ever team.”

Moreover, Meghan Markle also made an announcement via her As Ever Instagram handle.

Alongside stunning shots of the wine, the caption read, “Oh, how we love seeing the world through rose colored glasses. Rosé colored glasses? Perhaps even better. Our new vintage of As ever’s beloved rosé is available next week.”

“Stay tuned for more details and timing,” it concluded.