Jason Momoa looks unrecognizable after transforming for 'Dune: Part Three'

Jason Momoa admits he 'hates' his new look

Jason Momoa has shared his honest feedback over his new look for his role as Duncan Idaho in Dune Part Three.

Recently, he posted a video in which the Hollywood actor was shaving his beard for the first time in six years to get back into character.

After shaving off his beard, the Aquaman actor commented on his look by saying, “Goddamnit, I hate it!”

“Haven’t shaved in six years, and here we are again,” he wrote in a caption alongside the clip. “I launched @mananalu to help eliminate single-use plastic.”

Referring to his launched water company, Mananalu, which focused on eliminating single used plastic, Momoa continued, “We’re taking it even further, partnering with our team at @Getboomerangwater to bring in a closed-loop system that sanitizes and bottles water onsite.”

“That means even less waste, reduced shipping footprint, and our aluminum bottles get reused over and over. This is the future, and we’re starting in Hawai’i.

“Let’s get rid of single-use plastic. For our children and for our planet. All my aloha, j,” he concluded.

Last time, Jason Momoa had shaved for the first film Dune as he portrayed the role of Duncan Idaho, who is a key member of House Atreides and a skilled master.

Several core cast members from the first two Dune are expected to return including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Florence Pugh, and Javier Bardem.

Dune: Part Three is set to be released in cinemas on December 18, 2026.