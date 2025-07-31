 
Jason Momoa undergoes major transformation

Jason Momoa ditches his signature beard in a bold move

July 31, 2025

Jason Momoa has shaved his signature beard look for a cause.

The actor, 45, took to Instagram on Wednesday with a video of him shaving his beard after six years to deliver an important message about single-use plastic.

The video started with the actor taking an electric shaver to his beard. “God damnit, I hate it!” he joked after glimpsing his clean-shaven face.

“Haven’t shaved in six years, and here we are again,” he captioned the clip.

The transformation is part of a campaign for his sustainable water brand, Mananalu, which launched in 2019.

"I launched @mananalu to help eliminate single-use plastic. Now, we’re taking it even further, partnering with our team at @Getboomerangwater to bring in a closed-loop system that sanitizes and bottles water onsite. That means even less waste, reduced shipping footprint, and our aluminum bottles get reused over and over," the Dune star explained.

"This is the future, and we’re starting in Hawai’i. Let’s get rid of single-use plastic. For our children and for our planet. All my aloha, J," Momoa concluded.

In the video, he also spoke about his water company, saying that it was "one of the first to ever release the aluminum bottle" when it launched in 2019. 

