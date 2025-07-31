Billie Eilish celebrates brother Finneas' birthday with adorable snaps

Billie Eilish celebrates brother Finneas's birthday with adorable snaps

Billie Eilish is celebrating her big brother Finneas O'Connell's 28th birthday!

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, the Lovely hitmaker posted an adorable childhood photo of her and her brother, wishing him a "Happy Birthday."

In the shared picture, Finneas lovingly gazes at a newborn, Billie, while lying on a bed.

“Happy birthday @finneas. I am so lucky I get to be your sister,” Billie penned in the caption.

The 23-year-old songstress also shared another throwback snap of them on her Instagram Stories.

The picture shows a young Finneas gently holding her baby sister, Billie.

“Love you so sososOSOSOSOSOSOSOSO much happy birthday @finneas,” the Ocean Eyes hitmaker wrote over the photo.

For those unversed, Finneas is equally popular in the entertainment industry as his sister. He has written and produced music for several artists, including his sister.

Billie and Finneas released two albums together - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in 2019 and Happier Than Ever in 2021.

The record producer also worked with Selena Gomez, Halsey, and Camila Cabello.