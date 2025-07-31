Prince Harry longs for peace with King Charles, Prince William

Prince Harry ‘desperately’ trying to end fight with King Charles, Prince William

Prince Harry is said to be desperately missing his father King Charles and brother Prince William as monarch yet to say yes to royal reunion.

The Duke of Sussex is eager to reconcile with his family after he admitted that “life is precious” and there's “no point in continuing to fight,” even as King Charles battles cancer.

“I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight any more, life is precious,” he told BBC in May.

However, a source told Heat Magazine that his wife Meghan Markle is the biggest hurdle in his peace talks with the monarch and the Prince of Wales.

They said Meghan remains reluctant of a royal reunion as she believes she was treated unfairly by the Royal family and reminding Harry they were “forced to flee” the UK.

“It’s going to end up being a huge toll on Harry,” they said. “If he can’t get Meghan to play ball, then the whole reconciliation could be off.”

“But he’s also said to be slightly worried that if he does make amends with his family, then Meghan will be furious,” the insider added.

They continued, “From the outset, Meghan has made it clear that she has been treated unfairly. She feels she has to remind Harry that they were the ones forced to flee the country, and is surprised that he appears to be bending over backwards to make things right.

“But the truth is, Harry desperately misses his whole family.”