Britney Spears' son Jayden fed up with her 'incredibly embarrassing' posts

Britney Spears hit with brutal wakeup call from son Jayden

Britney Spears is reportedly putting her relationship with her sons at risk, as son Jayden Federline slammed her “incredibly embarrassing” nearly-naked dancing videos on social media.

According to Radar Online, the 43-year-old American singer has made peace with her younger son, the 18-year-old Jayden, but he feels embarrassed by the “wacky” and “half-nude” posts she shares on social media and has asked her to stop.

Notably, Spears, who often posts “cringeworthy” and “racy” videos and photographs online, recently welcomed her teen to her $8 million home in Los Angeles.

Jayden, who is the younger brother of 19-year-old Sean, wants his mother to slow down the posting and has given her an ultimatum.

The insider shared, "Jayden loves her and does his best to accept her, but knows she's never going to be a normal mom.”

“He finds a lot of her social media posts incredibly embarrassing, especially the ones where she's dancing or talking in riddles. He's told her straight up that it upsets him and that his friends give him a hard time about it,” the source revealed.

"Britney doesn't always take it well. She can feel like she's being rejected,” the insider claimed.

It is pertinent to mention that the Grammy winner shares both her sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline.