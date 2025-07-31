Prince Harry plans something ‘extra special' for Meghan Markle on birthday

Prince Harry’s surprise for Meghan Markle revealed ahead of birthday

Prince Harry is expected to make Meghan Markle’s birthday special with a grand gesture, claimed an expert.

According to former royal butler Harrold Grant, the Duke of Sussex may post something on social media to mark the occasion.

As per Royal Insider, the former butler said that his gift for the Duchess of Sussex could have a fun twist, as the royal family is known for giving quirky presents.

He joked that Harry might even buy her a piece of land on the moon or gift her a playful title, something unique that shows thought and love.

“I’m sure we’ll see Harry do something on social media,” Grant said. “They’ll try to make people aware it’s her birthday, which is normal. Everyone deserves birthday wishes.”

“He’s quite generous,” the expert continued. “I think he’ll go down the route of buying her jewellery or taking her away on holiday. I’m sure it’ll be something extra special.”

Grand further shared, “The royal family is famous for quirky, fun presents, so who knows. Maybe he might get her a piece of land on the moon.

“He may get something a little bit quirky, a little bit fun. The royals normally try to give each other things that are a little bit different, the sort of things money can’t buy.”