 
Geo News

Are Kevin Gates and Dreka cousins?

Dreka has filed for divorce from rapperKevin Gates

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 31, 2025

Dreka has filed for divorce
Dreka has filed for divorce 

Dreka Haynes‑Gates has officially filed for divorce from rapper Kevin Gates after nearly a decade of marriage, according to TMZ. 

Court documents obtained by the publication list July 10, 2025, as their separation date and cite “irreconcilable differences.”

The couple, who met as teenagers and married in October 2015, share two children: 12‑year‑old Islah and 11‑year‑old Khaza.

Throughout their marriage, Dreka served as a stabilizing presence and business partner, managing Kevin’s career and co‑founding their Bread Winners’ Association label. 

The pair also appeared together in several music videos and public appearances, projecting a close personal and professional bond

In recent years, rumors circulated claiming Kevin and Dreka are cousins. 

Those rumors appear to originate from Kevin Gates’ history of shock‑value remarks.

According to a report, the rapper at one point suggested he and Dreka are “blood cousins.” 

However, public discussion and commentary have consistently denied those claims.

“They aren’t cousins. But years ago, he unknowingly slept with a distance cousin… He and Dreka aren’t cousins,” said a social media user.

“He’s trolling. Dreka’s not his cousin although he did admit to having relations with a cousin of his in the past,” said another.

Despite ongoing speculation and sensational claims, there is no credible evidence that Kevin Gates and Dreka Haynes‑Gates are biologically related. They are not cousins.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti's relationship starts cracking under pressure: Source
Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti's relationship starts cracking under pressure: Source
JoJo Siwa's ex moves on with recent public move
JoJo Siwa's ex moves on with recent public move
Britney Spears' son Jayden fed up with her 'incredibly embarrassing' posts
Britney Spears' son Jayden fed up with her 'incredibly embarrassing' posts
Fans react to Mariah Carey arrival to headline Brighton Pride
Fans react to Mariah Carey arrival to headline Brighton Pride
Kelly Clarkson battles in silence while plotting jaw-dropping return: Source
Kelly Clarkson battles in silence while plotting jaw-dropping return: Source
Khloe Kardashian reveals shocking reason behind hiding cancer diagnosis
Khloe Kardashian reveals shocking reason behind hiding cancer diagnosis
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz baby plans taking an emotional toll amid family feud
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz baby plans taking an emotional toll amid family feud
Liam Neeson sings praises of Pamela Anderson amid dating rumors video
Liam Neeson sings praises of Pamela Anderson amid dating rumors