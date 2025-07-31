 
Jessica Biel shocked as Justin Timberlake ignores her warnings: Source

Jessica Biel was reportedly mad at Justin Timberlake for his antics including 2024's DUI arrest

July 31, 2025

Photo: Jessica Biel consider Justin Timberlake 'time ticking bomb': Source

Jessica Biel is reportedly reaching her breaking point with husband Justin Timberlake, following his recent outburst at England’s Lytham Festival.

According to Star magazine, a source claimed that Jessica Biel “wants him to get help for his anger issues. He’s a ticking time bomb, snapping at everybody if things don’t go his way.”

The 7th Heaven alum has reportedly overlooked Justin’s past behavior, including his highly publicized moment with Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright in 2019 and his DUI arrest earlier this summer in the Hamptons. 

However,, the recent fallout from a viral video, showing Timberlake lashing out at his stage crew over a sound issue, may have pushed things too far.

“Jessica was shocked,” the source told the outlet and added, “Shouting and cussing in public shows he hasn’t taken her warnings seriously.”

While the insider noted that the former boyfriend of Britney Timberlake “keeps his composure” around their two children, Silas, and Phineas, Jessical Biel is reportedly growing uneasy with his “moodiness.”

“Justin’s had such a wretched time on this tour and sees himself as the victim,” the source explained, adding, “Jessica’s worried the dynamic will be miserable when [the tour ends on July 30 and] they’re back together,” after which they moved on to a new topic. 

