Kim Kardashian seethes with rage as Sydney Sweeney steals THIS from her

Kim Kardashian's 'confidence' shatters after Sydney Sweeney stole the scene: Source

Kim Kardashian is reportedly feeling insecure as Sydney Sweeney takes over as Hollywood’s new 'It Girl.'

Sources told Radar Online that Sweeney had Hollywood’s most eligible guys staring at her in Venice, Italy, during the wedding festivities of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, which made the 44-year-old American media personality and socialite jealous and worried.

The insiders claimed that Kim will not admit it but watching the 27-year-old American actress and film producer get all the attention in Venice hurt her ego.

"She's realizing she's not the 'it girl' anymore, and that has triggered her worst insecurities. She's been single for so long that it's messing with her confidence,” the sources said, referring to Kim.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been quiet while she deals with Kanye West’s attacks on social media.

Notably, she did get some attention at Bezos and Sanchez’s extravagant and star-studded wedding weekend in the City of Canals, but it was not as much as she wished.

"She still looks incredible, but she's in her 40s, has four kids, and she worries it's too much baggage to get the kind of man she wants – and she blames Kanye [West]," the insider revealed.

Kim “left Venice feeling completely deflated. It was a painful wake-up call, and she can't help feeling bitter that she gave so many of her 'good years' to Kanye. Now, here she is, middle-aged and single and competing with 20-something women for the same men.”

"It would be hard for anyone, but for someone who has built their entire brand on being young and s****, it's especially destabilizing,” they noted.

Along with Sweeney, many women had become the centre of attention there, especially among the dapper of Hollywood.

"It's not just Sydney. There are plenty of other younger women Kim compares herself to and it's so unhealthy. Any time she sees a picture of herself she zeroes in on her flaws,” they stated.

Kim Kardashian “has the mindset that getting the most attention and praise from men is the ultimate sign of success – so of course this is hitting her hard,” the insiders concluded.