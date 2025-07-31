Jessica Mulroney, Meghan Markle fall out explained

Jessica Mulroney, who styled the Duchess of Sussex and whose children starred in Meghan Markle's 2018 wedding with Prince Harry has separated from her husband, Ben Mulroney, after 16 years of marriage.

Once inseparable friends, Meghan Markle and the Canadian stylist officially ended their relationship amid fallout from a 2020 controversy.

The two became close when Meghan was filming Suits in Toronto, with Mulroney becoming part of the duchess’s inner circle.

Their friendship once included family celebrations and joint appearances across Canadian media and fashion circles.

In June 2020, Mulroney sparked public backlash after a dispute with Black influencer Sasha Exeter, who accused her of wielding “textbook white privilege.”

Mulroney issued a public apology but reportedly also threatened Exeter privately, actions that led to canceled TV shows, major brand partnerships, and a sharp decline in her social standing.

Sources say Meghan was particularly troubled when Jessica referred to her as “one of my closest friends” amid the controversy, interpreting it as exploitative of their bond.

Since then, Meghan and Mulroney have gone their separate ways. Mulroney no longer follows Meghan on Instagram and has remained largely absent from the duchess’s public projects.

Meanwhile, Meghan has focused on her media and philanthropic work, while Mulroney maintains a lower profile and has publicly acknowledged the rift.



