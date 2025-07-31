Duchess Sophie visits garrison town as Colonel-in-Chief

Duchess Sophie on visited a garrison town, some 133 kilometers from London, as part of royal duties.

According to a statement issued by the royal family on Thursday, "The Duchess of Edinburgh, as Colonel-in-Chief of The Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, has visited two of their Battalions at their headquarters in Tidworth, Wiltshire."

"Celebrating their 25th anniversary, The Duchess inspected personnel from 4 Armoured Close Support Battalion REME and addressed the parade," the statement read,

It said, "On the Salisbury Plain Training Area, Her Royal Highness also learnt from 6 Armoured Close Support Battalion REME about the work they do to maintain and repair the Army’s armoured vehicles and equipment."

Sophie, the wife of Prince Edward, is one of the most important members of the British royal family who often represents King Charles at various ceremonies in his absence.

She is also reportedly close to Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton.







