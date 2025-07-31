Kate Middleton refuses to get involved in King Charles, Prince Harry peace talks

Kate Middleton unwilling to join Charles, Harry reconciliation efforts

Kate Middleton reportedly has no interest in getting involved in King Charles and Prince Harry’s peace talks.

After it was reported that the Duke of Sussex has sent his top aides to meet with King Charles’ representatives, a source has revealed what Kate’s stance is on the ongoing reconciliation efforts.

The insider claimed that while the Princess of Wales has previously tried to resolve the issues within the royal family, she will not participate in the ongoing peace talks, per Heat Magazine.

This is because if Charles and Harry reunite, she will have to make amends with the Duke’s wife Meghan Markle.

The source said Kate wants to avoid further stress and believes she has already endured enough at the hands of Sussexes.

“If Harry and Charles reconcile, then Kate and Meghan will need to do the same. There’s no point in trying to heal the family drama if they’re not willing to cooperate,” the insider said.

“But it’s already causing a big headache, as neither Kate nor Meghan seem interested in that outcome. Kate feels very strongly about staying out of it all.

“As far as she is concerned, she’s been through enough, while Meghan’s checked out of the royal drama and doesn’t see the point in moving backwards.”