Justin Trudeau attends Katy Perry concert amid romance rumors

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was spotted attending a Katy Perry concert in Montreal just days after the pair reportedly went on an unexpected outing together, fueling ongoing speculation about their relationship.

Trudeau, 53, was seen watching Perry’s performance with his daughter, Ella-Grace, by his side.

Videos circulating online show the former leader appearing captivated, as the pop superstar took the stage.

The public sighting comes shortly after reports surfaced of an unlikely “date” between Trudeau and Perry, though no official confirmation of a romantic connection has been made.

Sources close to the pair have remained tight-lipped, and attempts by multiple media organizations to reach representatives for both Trudeau and Perry have gone unanswered.

Trudeau, who separated from his wife Sophie Grégoire in 2023 after 18 years of marriage, has largely kept his personal life private since stepping away from official duties earlier this year.

The concert appearance has set off a fresh wave of speculation and interest in the former prime minister’s post-political social life.



