Meghan Markle pulls off surprise new move as Netflix deals end

Meghan Markle makes major move amid reports of Netflix deal expiration

Meghan Markle has received a golden opportunity of renewing her Netflix deal amid reports the streaming giant does not want to work with her and Prince Harry.

Previously, a source revealed that Netflix will not renew their $100 million deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after their contract expires in September.

However, latest reports reveal that Meghan is planning a third season of her lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, even though the show has struggled with low viewership.

She released the first season in March, with the second, which was filmed alongside the first, set to launch later this year.

Despite ranking only No. 383 on Netflix’s latest Engagement Report with 5.3 million views, Meghan is said to be eager to continue the project.

According to Daily Mail’s Alison Boshoff, Netflix boss Ted Sarandos remains a strong supporter of Meghan and is backing her creative vision.

"Netflix boss Ted Sarandos remains a huge fan, of Meghan’s in particular, and his support is a powerful secret weapon,” she penned.

The expert added, “There will be a third series of the Duchess’s lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, if she wants to make one. And I hear she does.”

“Multiple sources say the couple are getting a new ‘first look’ deal with the streamer, which will be in line with the $65million deal Barack and Michelle Obama now have – and it doesn’t get bigger than that.”