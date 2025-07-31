Inside Kylie Jenner's cozy sleepover at Kris Jenner's estate

July 31, 2025
Kylie Jenner just offered her fans a sneak peek into her private life.
Treating her Instagram followers to a sweet slice of family life, the mother of two revealed that she has been enjoying some quality time at mom Kris Jenner’s estate.
In a recent story posted, the youngest member of the Kardashian- Jenner clan gave fans a look inside what appeared to be a tranquil sleepover at her mother’s home.
The shared snap featured a stylishly decorated bedroom complete with a statement headboard, chic patterned bedding, and an elegant bedside setup. The moody, dark wallpaper behind the bed and lamped side table further amplifie the cozy space.
Kylie kept her caption short and sweet, “sleepover at moms @krisjenner,” giving fans a quiet nod that she was settling in for the night at the family matriarch’s place.
She went on to share a carousel of different clicks, including a gift she bought for her mother and in a follow-up post, the beauty mogul shared another peek into her evening, this time from the garden.
The image captured a beautifully arranged outdoor dining table set for two, complete with placemats, elegant glassware, candles, and a perfectly manicured backdrop. A lush lawn, shimmering pool, and cascading vines framed the serene scene.
“Dinner for 2,” she captioned the shot, seemingly confirming that she would enjoy the dinner with her mother.