Inside Kylie Jenner's cozy sleepover at Kris Jenner's estate

Kylie Jenner gave a nod to mother Kris Jenner in her social media post

By
Syeda Zahra Furqan
|

July 31, 2025

Photo: Kylie Jenner offers rare glimpse into cozy sleepover with momager Kris Jenner
Kylie Jenner just offered her fans a sneak peek into her private life.

Treating her Instagram followers to a sweet slice of family life, the mother of two revealed that she has been enjoying some quality time at mom Kris Jenner’s estate.

Source: Kylie Jenners Instagram story
In a recent story posted, the youngest member of the Kardashian- Jenner clan gave fans a look inside what appeared to be a tranquil sleepover at her mother’s home.

The shared snap featured a stylishly decorated bedroom complete with a statement headboard, chic patterned bedding, and an elegant bedside setup. The moody, dark wallpaper behind the bed and lamped side table further amplifie the cozy space.

Source: Kylie Jenners Instagram story
Kylie kept her caption short and sweet, “sleepover at moms @krisjenner,” giving fans a quiet nod that she was settling in for the night at the family matriarch’s place.

She went on to share a carousel of different clicks, including a gift she bought for her mother and in a follow-up post, the beauty mogul shared another peek into her evening, this time from the garden.

The image captured a beautifully arranged outdoor dining table set for two, complete with placemats, elegant glassware, candles, and a perfectly manicured backdrop. A lush lawn, shimmering pool, and cascading vines framed the serene scene.

“Dinner for 2,” she captioned the shot, seemingly confirming that she would enjoy the dinner with her mother.

