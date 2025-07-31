Zara Tindall in line for a surprising role in Prince William's future plans

Prince William may hand over a special responsibility to Zara Tindall

Prince William is expected to give his royal cousin Zara Tindall a meaningful role when he becomes King, new report has revealed.

According to OK! Magazine, the Prince of Wales may put her in charge of the Royal family’s racehorses.

The move would continue a long family tradition started by Queen Elizabeth II, who had great success in horse racing, with over 1,600 wins during her reign.

Zara, like her mother Princess Anne, shares a deep love for horses and has a strong background in equestrian sports, the report revealed.

Speaking with the publication, Royal expert Jennie Bond said the decision makes sense as William will have many duties as King, and Zara is the perfect person to carry on this part.

She said, "There will be so many demands on William's time when he is King that I think it's a brilliant idea – if the reports are to be believed – that he might hand over racing matters to Zara.”

"Like her mother, she lives and breathes horses – she's also extremely glamorous and well-liked, and it would be a perfect fit," Bond added.