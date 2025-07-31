Prince Harry hit by painful reality after emotional Africa visit

Prince Harry struggles with sad truth after trip to Africa

Prince Harry was hit with a sad reality following his trip to Africa where he retraced Princess Diana’s famous landmine walk.

According to latest report, the Duke of Sussex is upset because he is unable to take his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to Africa due to security concerns.

During his emotional visit to Angola, Harry was deeply affected by the sight of children still living near dangerous explosives.

Meghan Markle’s husband later shared a message saying it breaks his heart to see kids growing up in such conditions.

“As a father to young children, it breaks my heart to see innocent children still living and playing next to minefields,” Harry penned on Sussex.com.

He added, “All of us have a duty to protect children and future generations from the harms of war, both present and past.”

Now, a source close to Harry told New Idea Magazine that the trip reminded him how much Africa means to him, and that he hopes to take Archie and Lilibet there one day.

“It’s unusual for a royal to show so much emotion,” they said. “Usually it’s a case of maintaining a stiff upper lip. Protocol would normally dictate he take a more measured tone.”

The source continued, “But meeting with the children in Angola, now that he’s a dad himself, really touched a nerve in Harry.”

“Harry desperately wants to take his kids to Africa – and back home to the UK – but not without adequate security in place.

“It’s such a special place to him, but it would’ve been a security nightmare.”