Claims of King Charles' unease over Trump visit seen as politically motivated

Reports suggesting that King Charles is privately uneasy about Donald Trump’s upcoming UK visit have drawn skepticism from monarchists and political commentators.

Some of them view the claims as part of a broader effort to undermine the monarchy’s standing amid deepening political polarization.

The claims, circulating online and amplified by social media, allege that the King is increasingly concerned about the US president’s behavior and recent commentary targeting British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Trump, who recently launched blistering attacks on both leaders during a media blitz, was described by some outlets as a “loose cannon” potentially causing diplomatic discomfort.

However, critics argue that the timing of these reports is suspect, coming as Trump’s comments gain traction among disaffected voters in the UK.

“This smells of a political deflection,” one commentator wrote. “What better way to shield Starmer from embarrassment than to suggest the King is unhappy with Trump?”

Supporters of the monarchy suggest that linking the King to any criticism of Trump risks alienating segments of the public who share Trump’s outspoken views.

“It makes the King appear tone-deaf,” said one royal observer. “This could be part of a coordinated effort to erode support for the monarchy.”

Buckingham Palace has not commented on the reports.