Prince William breaks from King Charles' path, chooses Zara for pivotal royal role

Prince William makes bold move as he picks Zara for major future duty

Prince William has reportedly made a bold move by planning to offer a significant royal role to his cousin Zara Tindall.

The Prince of Wales’ decision goes against King Charles, who reportedly had no intention of ever making her a working royal.

According to royal expert Jennie Bond, William may put Zara in charge of the Royal family’s racehorses after he becomes King.

She told OK! Magazine that Zara and her husband Mike Tindall would become "highly valued" allies of William when he takes over the crown.

"As the years go by, I think they'll be a highly valued support for William when the time comes for him to be King,” she said.

“They are both very close to William, and if he calls on them again, they will definitely agree.”

However, former royal butler Grant Harrold has previously revealed that Charles has no plans to make Zara and Mike working royals despite them being popular royals.

Speaking to Prime Casino, Harrold said “I don’t think we’ll see Zara and Mike pick up any more royal duties.”

“They’re not currently working royals – of course, we see them at events and supporting the king, we always will, but as for increasing their presence, I don’t think they will,” he added.