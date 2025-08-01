Meghan Markle comes back on Instagram post hiatus with 'As Ever' product

Meghan Markle is hinting the release of her new wine with a social media update.

The Duchess of Sussex has turned to the official 'As Ever' Instagram page as she drops new information about her upcoming rose wine.

In a new tipple being poured on a beach, Meghan captions the photo: “Oh, how we love seeing the world through rose colored glasses. Rosé colored glasses? Perhaps even better. Our new vintage of As Ever’s beloved rosé is available next week.”

This comes as the As Ever newsletter also reveals that the new wine is the 2024 Napa Valley rosé. As Ever team said that the new rosé “marries the same harmony of notes from our first blend and creates an elegant medley of delicate yet memorable flavor.”





Meanwhile, Meghan went on to thank fans for “affirming” their effort in creating the Napa Valley Rosé.

Meghan continued: “This affirmed all of the love, time and effort our team, and our founder, poured into curating this blend to evoke the sun-drenched spirit of Napa Valley, and the breath-taking tenor of the California Coast."



