Martha Stewart rates Meghan Markle 'authenticity' as influencer

Martha Stewart is sharing her real opinion on Meghan Markle and Gwyneth Paltrow as lifestyle influencers.

The 93-year-old lifestyle expert spoke with Yahoo News Australia, where she compared the two through their work and performances.

"I don't mind. Good luck," Stewart said as she spoke about Meghan and Paltrow as celebrity influencers, specifically.

"Gwyneth's been very successful, by the way. She created quite an interesting body of businesses. She's admired. She won an Oscar, for heaven’s sake, as an actress! She's pretty powerful," she said.

"Meghan, I don't really know very well, and I hope she knows what she's talking about," Stewart continued. "Authenticity, to me, is everything, and to be authentic and knowledgeable about your subject matter is extremely important."

This comes after months ago, Stewart told Access Hollywood that she is eager to watch 'With Love, Meghan.'

"I’ll watch an episode and see how she does," Stewart told at the time.

Meanwhile, Meghan earlier admitted that she doesn’t consider herself an influencer.

"I see myself as an entrepreneur and a female founder, and if the brand ends up influential, then that’s great," Meghan told PEOPLE.