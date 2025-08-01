Prince Harry looks at Meghan 'like she is his princess,' says expert

Prince Harry is completely smitten by wife Meghan Markle, says an expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who is all set to ring in his wife's birthday this month, is head over heels in love with the mother of his children seven years down the line.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots, body language expert Darren Stanton said: "It’s apparent that Harry is besotted with Meghan. Purely from the way he looks at her proves that he has found his Princess - likewise with Meghan."

Speaking about Meghan's nurturing personality, Darren adds that she fills Harry's emotional cup in different ways

The expert said: "She reciprocates Harry’s emotions in lots of different ways, such as touching his arm or back in public. These are clear tell-tale signs of conveying the emotion of love and admiration."

This comes as former Royal butler Grant Harold told Heart Bingo: "He's [Harry] quite generous. I think he'll go down the route of buying her jewellery or taking her away on holiday. I’m sure it will be something extra special..."