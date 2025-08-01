 
Geo News

Prince Harry looks at Meghan 'like she is his princess,' says expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to celebrate loved up birthday

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

August 01, 2025

Prince Harry looks at Meghan like she is his princess, says expert

Prince Harry is completely smitten by wife Meghan Markle, says an expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who is all set to ring in his wife's birthday this month, is head over heels in love with the mother of his children seven years down the line.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots, body language expert Darren Stanton said: "It’s apparent that Harry is besotted with Meghan. Purely from the way he looks at her proves that he has found his Princess - likewise with Meghan."

Speaking about Meghan's nurturing personality, Darren adds that she fills Harry's  emotional cup in different ways

Prince Harry looks at Meghan like she is his princess, says expert

The expert said: "She reciprocates Harry’s emotions in lots of different ways, such as touching his arm or back in public. These are clear tell-tale signs of conveying the emotion of love and admiration."

This comes as former Royal butler Grant Harold told Heart Bingo: "He's [Harry] quite generous. I think he'll go down the route of buying her jewellery or taking her away on holiday. I’m sure it will be something extra special..."

Claims of King Charles' unease over Trump visit seen as politically motivated
Claims of King Charles' unease over Trump visit seen as politically motivated
Zara Tindall in line for surprising role in Prince William's future plans video
Zara Tindall in line for surprising role in Prince William's future plans
Justin Trudeau attends Katy Perry concert amid romance rumors video
Justin Trudeau attends Katy Perry concert amid romance rumors
Jessica Mulroney, Meghan Markle fall out explained
Jessica Mulroney, Meghan Markle fall out explained
Meghan Markle pulls off surprise new move as Netflix deals end
Meghan Markle pulls off surprise new move as Netflix deals end
Kate Middleton refuses to get involved in King Charles, Prince Harry peace talks
Kate Middleton refuses to get involved in King Charles, Prince Harry peace talks
Duchess Sophie visits garrison town as Colonel-in-Chief
Duchess Sophie visits garrison town as Colonel-in-Chief
Prince Harry plans something ‘extra special' for Meghan Markle on birthday
Prince Harry plans something ‘extra special' for Meghan Markle on birthday