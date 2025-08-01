 
Geo News

Meghan Markle takes Netflix blessings for 'With Love, Meghan' step ahead

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's real deal with Netflix laid bare

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

August 01, 2025

Meghan Markle takes Netflix blessings for With Love, Meghan step ahead
Meghan Markle takes Netflix blessings for 'With Love, Meghan' step ahead

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have not been left alone by Netflix, says an insider.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, whose Netflix deal has been run its course, might agree to release a third season of Meghan Markle's cooking show, 'With Love, Meghan.'

This comes as the Duchess is set to release the second season of the show later in 2025.

Daily Mail reporter Alison Bishoff wrote: "There will be a third series of the Duchess’s lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, if she wants to make one", adding that, "and I hear she does."

Meghan Markle takes Netflix blessings for With Love, Meghan step ahead

"Future programmes from the former Suits star could show an inside look into the festive periods of the pair, with any announcement to follow the second series of With Love, Meghan."

Meanwhile, it is also reported by The Sun that new projects with the Duchess of Sussex are still on the cards as Netflix's boss Ted Sarandos has keen interest in the couple.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Prince Harry hit by painful reality after emotional Africa visit
Prince Harry hit by painful reality after emotional Africa visit
Prince William breaks from King Charles' path, chooses Zara for pivotal royal role video
Prince William breaks from King Charles' path, chooses Zara for pivotal royal role
Claims of King Charles' unease over Trump visit seen as politically motivated
Claims of King Charles' unease over Trump visit seen as politically motivated
Zara Tindall in line for surprising role in Prince William's future plans video
Zara Tindall in line for surprising role in Prince William's future plans
Justin Trudeau attends Katy Perry concert amid romance rumors video
Justin Trudeau attends Katy Perry concert amid romance rumors
Jessica Mulroney, Meghan Markle fall out explained
Jessica Mulroney, Meghan Markle fall out explained
Meghan Markle pulls off surprise new move as Netflix deals end
Meghan Markle pulls off surprise new move as Netflix deals end
Kate Middleton refuses to get involved in King Charles, Prince Harry peace talks
Kate Middleton refuses to get involved in King Charles, Prince Harry peace talks