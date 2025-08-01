Meghan Markle takes Netflix blessings for 'With Love, Meghan' step ahead

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have not been left alone by Netflix, says an insider.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, whose Netflix deal has been run its course, might agree to release a third season of Meghan Markle's cooking show, 'With Love, Meghan.'

This comes as the Duchess is set to release the second season of the show later in 2025.

Daily Mail reporter Alison Bishoff wrote: "There will be a third series of the Duchess’s lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, if she wants to make one", adding that, "and I hear she does."

"Future programmes from the former Suits star could show an inside look into the festive periods of the pair, with any announcement to follow the second series of With Love, Meghan."

Meanwhile, it is also reported by The Sun that new projects with the Duchess of Sussex are still on the cards as Netflix's boss Ted Sarandos has keen interest in the couple.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.