Queen Elizabeth II 'soft side' laid bare by The Bargain Hunt star

Queen Elizabeth II real personality revealed by an insider days before death

Eleen Bukhari
August 01, 2025

Queen Elizabeth II's final days were filled with gratitude and softness, says an expert.

Bargain Hunt expert and auctioneer Charles Hanson admits that he met Her Majesty two months before her passing in 2022 and revealed what he felt after sitting with the monarch.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Charles said: "I was very lucky. In 2022 I conducted an auction for Her Majesty at Windsor Castle. That was two months before she died."

The Bargain Hunt star said then went onto brand Her Majesty "amazing".

"And she was so personable, polite, caring, thought-provoking and a gentle lady. And that was two months before she died. Amazing lady," he added.

The late Queen had ruled for 70 years, since February 6, 1952, following the death of her father, King George VI.

This comes as Telegraph reported that it makes the monarch significantly wealthier than his mother was before she died.

According to reports, the late queen was worth £370 million in the 2022 version of the list.⁠

Charles III became the king after his mother Queen Elizabeth died in September 2022 at age of 96.

The monarch's income comes from a few key sources including the Sovereign Grant, the profits from his personal investments. His estates the Duchies of Cornwall and Lancaster also adds to his wealth.,

