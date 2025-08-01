Prince Harry genuine love for Meghan Markle shines through royal tensions

Prince Harry finds his ‘princess’ in Meghan Markle: ‘Absolutely besotted’

Prince Harry’s devotion to his wife Meghan Markle remains stronger as ever as the Duke of Sussex navigates his ongoing issues with the Royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex display a genuine connection that speaks beyond words, noted a royal expert amid Harry’s peace talks with King Charles.

According to The Express, body language expert Darren Stanton said Harry and Meghan’s affection is visible in everyday moments.

Stanton noted that the couple reflects a partnership built on mutual respect and admiration. "It’s apparent that Harry is besotted with Meghan,” he said.

“Purely from the way he looks at her proves that he has found his Princess - likewise with Meghan,” Stanton continued.

As for Meghan, he added, "She reciprocates Harry’s emotions in lots of different ways, such as touching his arm or back in public.”

“These are clear tell-tale signs of conveying the emotion of love and admiration."

Meanwhile, former royal butler Grand Harrold shared with Royal Insider how Harry will mark his wife's 44th birthday on August 4.

“I’m sure we’ll see Harry do something on social media,” Grant said. “They’ll try to make people aware it’s her birthday, which is normal. Everyone deserves birthday wishes.”

“He’s quite generous,” the expert continued. “I think he’ll go down the route of buying her jewellery or taking her away on holiday. I’m sure it’ll be something extra special.”