 
Geo News

Prince Harry genuine love for Meghan Markle shines through royal tensions

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bond remains undiminished over time, notes insider

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 01, 2025

Prince Harry finds his ‘princess’ in Meghan Markle: ‘Absolutely besotted’
Prince Harry finds his ‘princess’ in Meghan Markle: ‘Absolutely besotted’

Prince Harry’s devotion to his wife Meghan Markle remains stronger as ever as the Duke of Sussex navigates his ongoing issues with the Royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex display a genuine connection that speaks beyond words, noted a royal expert amid Harry’s peace talks with King Charles.

According to The Express, body language expert Darren Stanton said Harry and Meghan’s affection is visible in everyday moments.

Stanton noted that the couple reflects a partnership built on mutual respect and admiration. "It’s apparent that Harry is besotted with Meghan,” he said.

“Purely from the way he looks at her proves that he has found his Princess - likewise with Meghan,” Stanton continued.

As for Meghan, he added, "She reciprocates Harry’s emotions in lots of different ways, such as touching his arm or back in public.”

“These are clear tell-tale signs of conveying the emotion of love and admiration."

Meanwhile, former royal butler Grand Harrold shared with Royal Insider how Harry will mark his wife's 44th birthday on August 4. 

“I’m sure we’ll see Harry do something on social media,” Grant said. “They’ll try to make people aware it’s her birthday, which is normal. Everyone deserves birthday wishes.”

“He’s quite generous,” the expert continued. “I think he’ll go down the route of buying her jewellery or taking her away on holiday. I’m sure it’ll be something extra special.”

Queen Elizabeth II 'soft side' laid bare by The Bargain Hunt star
Queen Elizabeth II 'soft side' laid bare by The Bargain Hunt star
Prince Harry looks at Meghan 'like she is his princess,' says expert
Prince Harry looks at Meghan 'like she is his princess,' says expert
Martha Stewart rates Meghan Markle 'authenticity' as influencer
Martha Stewart rates Meghan Markle 'authenticity' as influencer
Meghan Markle comes back on Instagram post hiatus with 'As Ever' product
Meghan Markle comes back on Instagram post hiatus with 'As Ever' product
Prince Harry hit by painful reality after emotional Africa visit
Prince Harry hit by painful reality after emotional Africa visit
Prince William breaks from King Charles' path, chooses Zara for pivotal royal role video
Prince William breaks from King Charles' path, chooses Zara for pivotal royal role
Claims of King Charles' unease over Trump visit seen as politically motivated
Claims of King Charles' unease over Trump visit seen as politically motivated
Zara Tindall in line for surprising role in Prince William's future plans video
Zara Tindall in line for surprising role in Prince William's future plans