Prince William honors unsung heroes of conservation in emotional message

Prince William marks significant occasion with personal message

Prince William, the Prince of Wales marked a significant occasion with an emotional message.

On World Ranger Day, the future King honored those who lost their lives protecting the wildlife.

In a joint post by the Royal Foundation’s wildlife organisation, United for Wildlife and the Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram handles, William stated, “1,400 rangers have died in the last 10 years. That's about two a week. They're unseen and unheard of.”

The statement further read, “So many of these cases get forgotten about, they don't get reported, people don't see them. We all care about our natural world, but we sometimes lose that connection with actually what it's like living and working in that space.”

“This is now one of the most dangerous jobs on the planet and really it shouldn't be,” it concluded.

Notably, the caption read, “Every Ranger remembered. Every legacy carried forward.”

“This World Ranger Day, we pause to honour those who lost their lives protecting wildlife and wild places. Their courage continues to shape the future of conservation,” it read further.

Concluding, “We honour their sacrifice and recognise real and ongoing risks faced by those on the frontline of conservation. Their stories matter. Their mission lives on.”

It is worth mentioning that Prince William, the Prince of Wales has been an advocate for supporting rangers and protecting wildlife.