Prince Andrew receives 'merciless' warning after major win

'Prince Andrew is set to be all smiles' having 'won the row with King Charles'

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
August 01, 2025

Prince William will be ‘merciless’ against his uncle Prince Andrew when he becomes king, royal fans believe amid reports the Duke of York has won fight to stay in Royal Lodge after yearslong eviction war with King Charles.

The Daily Express UK, per the Marie Claire has reported recently over King Charles and Andrew’s ongoing rift over Royal Lodge.

As per the report, "Prince Andrew is set to be all smiles" having "won the row with Charles."

The monarch "reportedly tried his best to get his non-working royal sibling to move to a smaller premises."

However, Andrew managed to emerge victorious in the fight over the royal digs after he presented King Charles with “a lease document that states he is legally entitled to stay there.”

The New York Post published the story on its website, where fans flooded the comments section with warnings.

One royal fan said, “Andrew won the battle but will lose the war. William will be merciless.”

“I suggest Prince Andrew is such a disgrace that I would’ve kicked him out come hell or high water,” another said.

The third commented, “King Charles, has given up trying to evict him. So it’s not a real win. I have a feeling Prince William will have to deal uncle Andy!”

“If Charles gave up, William won’t,” the fourth warned.

