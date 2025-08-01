King Charles makes major move as Prince William pushes too hard for throne

King Charles gives in to Prince William’s demands amid cancer battle

King Charles seems to have give in to Prince William’s demands as the monarch has reportedly given more power to him and his wife, Kate Middleton.

Amid reports that the Prince of Wales is pushing too hard for the throne, Charles has decided to increase his and Kate’s royal roles.

As per the report by The Examiner, the King is “leaning on” the Prince and Princess of Wales amid his ongoing treatment for an undiagnosed form of cancer.

“Charles is leaning on them a lot more; it’s very clear he’s seeing them as the future of the monarchy, which is exciting but also puts a ton of pressure on them both because they don’t want to let him down,” the insider said.

It comes after former royal photographer Ian Pelham Turner claimed that Charles is resisting William’s pressure as he eyes the crown.

“In my opinion, the feeling I get is that William is trying to take over the monarchy,” Turner said. “And in reality, Charles is saying, ‘I’m the king. Not you.'”

He added, “What I mean by taking over the monarchy is that he’s become very forceful in any opinion.”

It has also been claimed that William has already planned the kind of modern changes he would implement once he becomes the King.

Speaking to Royal Insider, former royal butler Grant Harrold said that William could make “big sweeping changes” to secure the monarchy’s future.