Buckingham Palace leaves fans stunned with Prince of Darkness tribute

Prince of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne passed away in the UK at the age of 76

August 01, 2025

Buckingham Palace honours Ozzy Osbourne with powerful musical performance
Buckingham Palace left royal fans stunned as they paid a unique and heartfelt tribute to the late rock legend Ozzy Osbourne.

King Charles soldiers honoured the Prince of Darkness with a powerful musical performance during the iconic Changing of the Guard ceremony.

The Band of the Coldstream Guards played Black Sabbath’s classic hit Paranoid, captured in fan footage shared widely on TikTok.

The performance drew emotional reactions online, with fans calling it a rare and fitting salute to the "Prince of Darkness."

One fan penned, “Don’t think any musician has had this done after their passing.”

Another penned “This is a statement about how much ozzy osbourne meant to everyone youn and old he was just brilliant…rip ozzy.”

“Fantastic! Thank you for honoring the Prince of Darkness,” a third commented.

The singer’s family announced the devastating news in a heartbreaking statement that said, “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.”

“He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time,” they added.

