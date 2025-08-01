 
Meghan Markle stands in way of Prince Harry, King Charles reconciliation

Prince Harry, King Charles reportedly set to reconcile as peace talks happen in London

August 01, 2025

Meghan Markle seemingly poses a major threat to Prince Harry’s peace efforts with King Charles, a royal source has claimed.

As per Heat Magazine, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex is reluctant to reunite with the Royal family because how their past unfair treatment towards her.

A source close to the matter has shared that Meghan feels she was treated unfairly and often reminds Harry that they had to leave the UK because of the Royal family.

While Harry is said to be desperate to reconcile with his father, the insider said situation is tough on the Duke if Meghan doesn’t agree to make peace.

The source told the publication that the situation is "going to end up being a huge toll on Harry,” adding, “If he can’t get Meghan to play ball, then the whole reconciliation could be off.”

“But he’s also said to be slightly worried that if he does make amends with his family, then Meghan will be furious,” the insider added.

“From the outset, Meghan has made it clear that she has been treated unfairly,” they continued.

“She feels she has to remind Harry that they were the ones forced to flee the country, and is surprised that he appears to be bending over backwards to make things right.

“But the truth is, Harry desperately misses his whole family.”

