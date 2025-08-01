Meghan Markle ‘happy' after professional split from Prince Harry

Meghan Markle embraces independence after professional split from Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has grown confident amid shift in her professional relationship with Prince Harry, a royal expert has noted.

While the Duchess of Sussex growing confidence reflects the strength of her relationship with Harry, it also shows she is “happy” doing her thing solo.

Speaking with Betfair Slots, body language expert Darren Stanton said Meghan now feels at ease attending public events alone.

“It’s apparent that Meghan is truly happy, both in her professional and personal life,” Stanton said.

The expert added, “When it comes to her public outings, she has developed in confidence and isn’t afraid to attend engagements by herself.

“In the early stages of their relationship, you could see that her levels of confidence and self assurance weren’t as prominent.

“However, as time has gone on, Meghan has gained the confidence to attend events and campaign for causes on her own.

“It’s clear that she and Harry don’t need to be in each other’s pockets, which demonstrates a strong level of confidence, rapport, trust, and a deep connection within their relationship.”