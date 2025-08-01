 
Geo News

Lilibet, Archie Meghan Markle's secret weapon to save marriage amid divorce concerns?

'Prince Harry can continue to believe Meghan Markle 'love story for the ages'"

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
August 01, 2025

Royal fans believe Prince Harry is not going to divorce Meghan Markle ‘any time soon’ because of Archie and Lilibet after reports the duchess is concerned about her relationship with husband amid peace talks with King Charles.

There are claims Meghan remains firm in her notion that her future as Mrs Harry now dangles at the mercy of King Charles' discretion as steps to reconcile him and Harry intensify.

Archie and Lilibet doting mother is concerned that King Charles might tell Harry to divorce her as the final phase of appeasement to bring them together.

The Yahoo Entertainment shared the Blast report “Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Terrified Prince Harry's Reconciliation Quest Might Involve Divorce.”

Reacting to it one royal fan believes, “He's not going to divorce her any time soon. He knows his relationship with his children is in the hands of his minder. And that's just as she planned.

“Harry can continue to believe her 'love story for the ages' story all he wants but his mansion is a house of cards.”

Another said, “She’s ‘terrified’ that she will lose control over her husband. Harry knows the money is dwindling and he can’t keep up with her ‘expected’ life style of the rich and famous.”

“The only way he can get money without getting a real job is reconcile with his family. She knows if Harry reconciles with the royal family, he will listen to what they have to say to get a check,” the fan continued.

