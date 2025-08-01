Meghan to launch bombshell attacks against Royals amid Harry peace talks?

Meghan Markle may decide to publically bash Royal family again

Meghan Markle may launch new attacks on the Royal family amid Prince Harry’s ongoing peace talks with King Charles.

Royal expert Jack Royston told The Sun that the Duchess of Sussex has said she hadn’t signed anything and could say what she wanted against the Royals.

The expert noted that these hints from Meghan feel like ongoing threats that more could be revealed at any time.

He told the publication, "The problem is with the way Harry and Meghan piled in quite relentlessly on the royals.

"Particularly, I do think the Oprah interview, they did botch it... it could have been done differently and better in a way that would be less toxic and destructive,” he added.

The expert continued, "The racism allegation, they have clearly tried to change it retrospectively or row it back. So, obviously, Meghan botched how she described that story.

"But there's always been this thing that Meghan's kind of intimated that she's got receipt, that was in the days after Oprah, one of her friends went on ITV and said, 'we've got the receipts to prove everything.’

"There was also a point where she was giving an interview and she said 'I've never signed anything, so I can say whatever I want.’”

Royston further said, "So, she's always had this tendency to give these kind of slightly veiled threats that she's sitting on this bombshell.

"There was one point I think they suggested they'd found their diaries that they kept during these periods.

"They've always been floating these ideas that they're sitting on a kind of a massive nuclear warhead that they can drop at any point."