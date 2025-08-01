Princess Diana was 'reluctant' about marrying King Charles: 'Too late'

Princess Diana was ‘reluctant’ about marrying the then Prince Charles, now the King, a royal expert has claimed.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Ian Pelham Turner also claimed that King Charles had also cried as the monarch was still in love with his ex, Camilla.

The expert claimed, "They both [cried].

"Diana was reluctant about marrying Charles but was told by her sister it was too late. The tea towels with their joint images were already being sold. Charles was given cufflinks with a Camilla insignia, which he wore on his wedding day so that she could be included, which allegedly made him emotional."

The fresh claims came after according to the biography Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life, the King felt pressured into his marriage to Diana and was still torn about his love for the then-married Camilla.

The People magazine recently looked back at King Charles and Diana’s royal wedding, saying "He [King Charles] even cried over it the night before his nuptials."

The author of the book Sally Bedell Smith also told royal expert Hilary Fordwich that King Charles did cry the night before marrying Diana.