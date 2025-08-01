 
Geo News

Royal family view further attacks from Prince Harry, Meghan as empty threats

Royal expert reveals if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future attacks would affect royals

By
F. Quraishi
|

August 01, 2025

Palace not concerned about more digs from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: Expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been told that their future attacks would not affect the Royal family anymore.

According to royal expert Jack , the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now widely seen as "villains" in the UK and have lost much of their popularity in the US as well.

Hence, any new claims or criticisms from them would likely be dismissed by the members of the royal family, he told The Sun’s Royal Exclusive.

Royston added that while the Sussexes may still have unreleased material, it no longer poses a real threat to the royal family.

"Ultimately, they destroyed themselves by the way they basically relentlessly attacked Harry's own family in a context where no-one was fighting back," he told the publication.

The expert added, "And so, they may well still be sitting on unused material that Harry says he'll never share.”

"But it doesn't matter anymore because even if they did, they're so uniformly viewed as the villains, particularly in Britain, but even in America, they're not viewed in this protective way anymore.

"So, even if they are sitting on some unexploded bombs, I don't actually think that the royals need to be too scared of it."

