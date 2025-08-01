 
Sarah Ferguson makes big announcement after Prince Andrew's win

Sarah Ferguson's ex Prince Andrew has managed to emerge victorious in the fight over Royal Lodge

August 01, 2025

Sarah Ferguson makes big announcement after Prince Andrew's win

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has made a big announcement after the Duke of York won fight to stay in Royal Lodge after yearslong eviction war with King Charles.

The Daily Express UK reported Prince Andrew has managed to emerge victorious in the fight over the royal digs after he presented King Charles with “a lease document that states he is legally entitled to stay there.”

As per the report, "Prince Andrew is set to be all smiles" having "won the row with Charles."

The monarch "reportedly tried his best to get his non-working royal sibling to move to a smaller premises."

Amid these claims, royal expert Richard Eden quoted the Duchess for Daily Mail: "I've created an eco-friendly nappy. I think it's very exciting, being a grandmother, because the more grandchildren I have, the more urgency there is for compostable diapers."

The insider, close to Sarah, tells the Daily Express that the project will have a major charitable focus.

The report further says the new project has been inspired by Sarah’s role as a grandmother to the children of her two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. 

