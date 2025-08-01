Prince William, Harry will heal their relationship in 'old age'

Prince William and his estranged brother Harry will heal their fractured relationship in their 'old age', royal psychic George Valentino has predicted.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the royal psychic made this prediction amid King Charles and Harry’s reconciliation efforts.

However, the reports further claimed Prince William will not forgive Harry despite his olive branch.

The psychic says, “There's nothing in the cards to denote peace between the families for another eight to ten years to come.”

Valentino further said William and Harry will heal their relationship in their 'old age'.

George says: “There will be no reconciliation and Harry is always going to be an outcast.”

Earlier, the Daily Mail, per Radar Online, has reported apparently an olive branch to Prince William, Harry has offered to share his official diary of engagements with Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry and King Charles aides reportedly also held a crucial meeting in London recently.

The source claims, "Before that meeting between their aides in London, conflicts of interest or clashes of publicity were relished and even perhaps encouraged by the Sussexes.

"Now, Harry has shifted into a new way of thinking. The tone is now all about 'deconflicting' with his family."