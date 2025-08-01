 
Kate Middleton, Prince William leave King Charles concerned with latest decision

King Charles is said to be 'fuming' over the cost

August 01, 2025

Kate Middleton and Prince William have reportedly left King Charles concerned with their latest decision to move to Fort Belvedere.

Prince William and Kate have reportedly made final decision to leave Adelaide Cottage, where they moved three years back.

The future king and queen, for three years, have brought their children up at Adelaide Cottage, a peaceful refuge in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Now, as per reports they have set their sights on Fort Belvedere, a sprawling Gothic Revival estate tucked away in Windsor Great Park.

Fort Belvedere was once home to King Edward VIII and served as the backdrop to his abdication in 1936 to marry American divorcée Wallis Simpson.

However, the monarch is said to be not supportive of Kate and William’s idea due to the enormous cost of renovations the move would involve.

The GB News quoted royal expert Rob Shuter as claiming that the insider tells him “It’ll take millions to renovate."

Rob Shuter, writing on his Substack page #ShuterScoop claims “Charles sees it as an unnecessary extravagance.”

The royal source claims, “They’ve outgrown Adelaide Cottage. Fort Belvedere has it all — history, land, and proximity to Eton.”

The insider went on saying the monarch is “fuming” over the cost.

