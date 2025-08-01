Meghan Markle found to be benefiting from Kate Middleton's popularity

Meghan Markle appears to be gaining social media traction, thanks in part to the popularity of her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

Several prominent fan pages dedicated to the Princess of Wales, some with tens of thousands of followers, have recently been spotted following Meghan Markle on Instagram.

The discovery has sparked speculation that Meghan’s online presence is benefitting from indirect support tied to Kate’s global fanbase.

Meghan, who has amassed over 4 million followers on the platform, has maintained a selective digital presence in recent years.

However, the unexpected attention from royal fan accounts could be playing a subtle role in amplifying her visibility.

While Meghan and Kate have been publicly portrayed as distant amid ongoing royal tensions, their online worlds now appear more intertwined than expected.

Royal observers suggest the overlap may be unintentional, possibly driven by users who follow royal-related content broadly rather than choosing sides.

Still, the trend raises questions about how online dynamics can blur public divisions, and how Meghan, despite controversy and separation from royal duties, continues to generate buzz.

Kensington Palace and representatives for Meghan Markle have not commented on the social media developments.