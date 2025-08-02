Mariah Carey sparks feud with Jennifer Lopez with new ambitions: Source

Photo: Mariah Carey trying to get one up on Jennifer Lopez with new ambitions: Source

Mariah Carey is seemingly ready to bring her A game as she makes major career decision.

As per the newest report of Star Magazine, the singing sensation has been “quietly plotting” a return to acting.

Reportedly, she has one very specific motivation in mind.

“She’d love nothing more than to build a new chapter with her acting career, which would come with the fringe benefit of getting one up on J.Lo, with whom she’s still ferociously competitive,” a source confided.

Despite that fact that Mariah Carey’s last major cinematic outing, 2001’s Glitter, bombed at the box office and scored her a Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Actress, the source dished that she’s far from discouraged.

In fact, she took pride in her understated role in 2009’s Precious, which is still getting attention.

“That was a brilliant performance. She still receives compliments on it,” they added.

Now, after more than a decade of dazzling fans with holiday-themed live shows, the 56-year-old songbird has been reportedly “contacting people” and making moves to “make more noise in the movie space.”

“It’s been a great business,” the source says of her festive empire. “But monotony has set in.”

“There’s a time and a place for that kind of project,” the insider shared and concluded by remarking, “And Mariah just isn’t ready to go there — she still has more chapters to write for herself!”