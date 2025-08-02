 
Geo News

'Duchess Difficult' Meghan Markle 'barred' from future royal gatherings as tensions linger?

Prince Harry is not 'trustworthy', with or without his wife Meghan Markle

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 02, 2025

Meghan Markle barred from future royal gatherings as tensions linger?
Meghan Markle 'barred' from future royal gatherings as tensions linger?

Meghan Markle may never join any royal family gathering with her husband in the future, insiders have claimed as Prince Harry is making efforts for reconciliation.

Royal expert Emily Ferguson, in her report for the Daily Express, citing insiders, has claimed that behind the Palace walls Meghan has retained her “Duchess Difficult” nickname, and many continue to blame her for Prince Harry’s decision to turn his back on the Firm.

Another source informs the royal expert that the duke also has no chance of reconciling with the Royal Family while Meghan is still around.

Emily Ferguson quoted the royal source saying, “They just don’t trust her.”

Duchess Difficult Meghan Markle barred from future royal gatherings as tensions linger?

“Meghan, I’m told, wouldn’t be welcome,” the royal expert claims, adding that doesn’t mean that the feud will rumble on for years to come, just that any family reunions will have to be a solo affair without duchess.

Commenting on the report, one royal fan warned, “He is not trustworthy, with or without his wife and I believe the RF know this.”

Another reacted, “And how how are they going to stop Harry. telling Meghan.? More PR push.” 

Meghan Markle reacts to Martha Stewart's remarks
Meghan Markle reacts to Martha Stewart's remarks
Buckingham Palace highlights Prince Edward's role as Patron of London video
Buckingham Palace highlights Prince Edward's role as Patron of London
Prince Harry wants reconciliation with royal family for Princess Lilibet, Archie: Here's why video
Prince Harry wants reconciliation with royal family for Princess Lilibet, Archie: Here's why
Piers Morgan finally 'thanks' Meghan Markle for THIS shocking move
Piers Morgan finally 'thanks' Meghan Markle for THIS shocking move
Meghan Markle freaks out over her faltering Netflix career: 'I'm finished'
Meghan Markle freaks out over her faltering Netflix career: 'I'm finished'
Meghan Markle urged to 'step back' & 'let the dust settle' as Netflix deal falls apart
Meghan Markle urged to 'step back' & 'let the dust settle' as Netflix deal falls apart
King Charles, Prince Harry find rare common ground
King Charles, Prince Harry find rare common ground
Prince William mocked by Meghan, Harry supporters after report on homelessness
Prince William mocked by Meghan, Harry supporters after report on homelessness