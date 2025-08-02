'Duchess Difficult' Meghan Markle 'barred' from future royal gatherings as tensions linger?

Meghan Markle 'barred' from future royal gatherings as tensions linger?

Meghan Markle may never join any royal family gathering with her husband in the future, insiders have claimed as Prince Harry is making efforts for reconciliation.

Royal expert Emily Ferguson, in her report for the Daily Express, citing insiders, has claimed that behind the Palace walls Meghan has retained her “Duchess Difficult” nickname, and many continue to blame her for Prince Harry’s decision to turn his back on the Firm.

Another source informs the royal expert that the duke also has no chance of reconciling with the Royal Family while Meghan is still around.

Emily Ferguson quoted the royal source saying, “They just don’t trust her.”

“Meghan, I’m told, wouldn’t be welcome,” the royal expert claims, adding that doesn’t mean that the feud will rumble on for years to come, just that any family reunions will have to be a solo affair without duchess.

Commenting on the report, one royal fan warned, “He is not trustworthy, with or without his wife and I believe the RF know this.”

Another reacted, “And how how are they going to stop Harry. telling Meghan.? More PR push.”