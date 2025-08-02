Michelle Pfeiffer admits mistake on social media

Michelle Pfeiffer says 'sorry' on controversial post

Michelle Pfeiffer has admitted she made a mistake after accusing Bill Gates of contaminating the US food supply.



Issuing an apology, the iconic actress, who earlier took an unusual break from her private life to call out the Microsoft founder, in a post on Instagram, walked back on her comments she previously shared about Apeel. This FDA-approved food coating product extends the shelf life of food.

"Apeel (an edible, plant-based coating designed to extend the shelf life of fresh fruits and vegetables) was just approved, and now organic produce is coated in something we cannot see or wash off. Very concerning," she added.

The company that makes the product, Michelle believed Bill owned it. But after being approached by the firm, she penned, Apeel has informed me that The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation awarded two research grants to Apeel Sciences and Gates has no role or ownership in Apeel."

Her post continued, the product she criticized "was not JUST approved but was first allowed back in 2017, and was told by the company it has not been in circulation for over two years as it prepares to roll out new organic formulations to meet the evolving needs of the organic industry.

"Public conversations about food safety and sustainability matter deeply, but they're only as helpful as they are accurate," she added.

Apeel Sciences posted her apology on X, writing, "Disinfo spreads fast. Facts matter more."

"Thank you, Michelle Pfeiffer, for setting the record straight: Gates has no ownership or role in Apeel; Organipeel was approved in 2017; Not used commercially in 2+ years," the caption read. "We lead with transparency. Always have."