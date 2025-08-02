Princess Diana's viral video with Michael Jackson resurfaces

A resurfaced video has reignited interest in a memorable exchange between Princess Diana and Michael Jackson during his 1988 “Bad” tour concert at Wembley Stadium.

Jackson, concerned about the song title “Dirty Diana,” had pulled the track from his setlist out of respect for the Princess and Prince Charles, who were in attendance.

However, to his surprise, Diana personally requested the song.

“She said, ‘Are you going to do Dirty Diana?’” Jackson later told Barbara Walters. “I said, ‘No, I took it out of the show because of you.’ She said, ‘No, I want you to do it! Do the song!’”

Though the title raised eyebrows, Jackson clarified the song was not about the Princess but about groupies who followed musicians.

“It’s about certain kinds of girls that hang around concerts or clubs,” he explained.

Their meeting highlighted a humorous and candid moment between two of the world’s most scrutinized public figures.

Jackson, initially nervous to meet Diana, found her warmth and wit disarming.

Their interaction that evening is remembered as the beginning of a brief but respectful friendshi.