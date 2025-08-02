Prince Harry, Meghan's seeking 'part time comeback' through peace talks?

Expert doubts Prince Harry, Meghan motive behind 'peace talks' with King Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "peace talks" in London with King Charles may have an ulterior motive, per an expert.

The Duke of Sussex's chief communications officer, Meredith Maines, and Liam Maguire, who runs the Sussexes' PR team in the UK, were photographed having a chat with the King's communications secretary, Tobyn Andreae.

The "secret peace summit" between the two sides was seen as the first step in their reconciliation.

But a royal commentator has suggested that Harry and Meghan may have asked for a “half-in and half-out” role in the monarchy as their Netflix deal, which is believed to be the bulk of their income, is set to come to end in September.

Royal commentator Samara Gill said, “They need to choose. I just don't agree with this hybrid situation. They're like typical millennial royals who want to do, like, gig economy jobs in the royal family or something."

Harry and Meghan’s feud with the royal family has been going on since they stepped down as working royals in 2020. The Sussexes initially announced that they’d divide their time between the U.S. and the U.K. and be part-time working royals. However, their exit from duties was a complete one.

Gill continued, "It's a very confused strategy. And I do agree that they've got a better team who's clearly trying to fashion something out of this, but I just think it's a very confused, dilapidated thing and I don't see it going anywhere."