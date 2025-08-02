Sarah Ferguson marks personal achievement

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, marked a personal achievement Saturday by welcoming a group of international creators to Britain and gifting them her debut novel, Her Heart for a Compass.

The gathering, part of the “Passport to AIP” week, a cultural initiative promoting global artistic collaboration, was hosted by Ferguson during an afternoon tea.

In a video shared on Instagram, the Duchess appeared in high spirits as she welcomed the visitors, calling the meeting “a wonderful afternoon” and expressing joy at sharing both conversation and her writing.

“It was a joy to share tea, conversation, and a special gift, my novel Her Heart for a Compass, with them all,” she wrote in the caption. “I’m so pleased they’re taking a piece of my heart home with them.”

Ferguson’s historical fiction novel, co-written with Marguerite Kaye, was published in 2021 and is inspired by her own ancestry.

It marked the Duchess’s debut as a novelist and has since received international attention.











